Reports of smoke coming from the subway station at Rockefeller Center briefly caused panic among commuters Monday evening.

During the evening rush, users on social media claimed a loud noise followed by dust and a loud alarm were coming from the Midtown station at 50 Rockefeller Plaza, sending people running.

Officers at the scene were conducting an investigation after reports of the loud boom, which "appears to be caused by an issue with a nearby mechanical room," the NYPD Transit tweeted.

FDNY officials said they received a call at 5:40 p.m., and firefighters were spotted at the scene.

There were no injuries reported. Some lights did go out, but all were back on by 6:15 p.m.

One social media user said a fire broke out a Dunkin' Donuts by the station, and the situation was under control within a few minutes.

An MTA spokesman said the agency is looking into the matter, but the incident had no impact on subway service.