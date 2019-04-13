Smoke Billows From Oceanfront Fire Near Asbury Park

Smoke billows from a fire in a building on the waterfront in Ocean Breeze, New Jersey. Credit: Mandatory Credit: Brian Nealon from Manalapan, N.J., @BrianPNealon/Twitter

Smoke was seen billowing from an oceanfront building in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

Witness Brian Nealon, from Manalapan, New Jersey, said he walked out of a restaurant in Ocean Grove and saw the sky quickly fill up with black smoke.

It appeared to becoming from a building on the waterfront, he said.

Firefighters were on the scene quickly and it died down within about 20 minutes, he said.

The Ocean Grove Fire Department didn't immediately return a phone message seeking information.

Ocean Grove is just south of Asbury Park in Monmouth County.