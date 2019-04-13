Smoke Billows From Oceanfront Fire Near Asbury Park - NBC New York
Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    Smoke billows from a fire in a building on the waterfront in Ocean Breeze, New Jersey. Credit: Mandatory Credit: Brian Nealon from Manalapan, N.J., @BrianPNealon/Twitter

    Smoke was seen billowing from an oceanfront building in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon. 

    Witness Brian Nealon, from Manalapan, New Jersey, said he walked out of a restaurant in Ocean Grove and saw the sky quickly fill up with black smoke. 

    It appeared to becoming from a building on the waterfront, he said. 

    Firefighters were on the scene quickly and it died down within about 20 minutes, he said. 

    The Ocean Grove Fire Department didn't immediately return a phone message seeking information. 

    Ocean Grove is just south of Asbury Park in Monmouth County. 

