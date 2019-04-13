Smoke Billows From Oceanfront Fire Near Asbury Park

Smoke was seen billowing from an oceanfront building in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.
Witness Brian Nealon, from Manalapan, New Jersey, said he walked out of a restaurant in Ocean Grove and saw the sky quickly fill up with black smoke.
It appeared to becoming from a building on the waterfront, he said.
Firefighters were on the scene quickly and it died down within about 20 minutes, he said.
The Ocean Grove Fire Department didn't immediately return a phone message seeking information.
Ocean Grove is just south of Asbury Park in Monmouth County.