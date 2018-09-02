What to Know A car caught fire on the Queensboro Bridge on Sunday morning, officials said

The FDNY received a report of a vehicle on fire on the bridge around 9:18 a.m.

Video captured by a bystander in Long Island City showed smoke and flames billowing from a vehicle on a ramp leading up to the bridge

No one was injured, and the fire is under investigation, the FDNY said.