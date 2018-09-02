Smoke Billows After Car Catches Fire on Queensboro Bridge: FDNY - NBC New York
Smoke Billows After Car Catches Fire on Queensboro Bridge: FDNY

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    Car Catches Fire on Queensboro Bridge: FDNY

    What to Know

    • A car caught fire on the Queensboro Bridge on Sunday morning, officials said

    • The FDNY received a report of a vehicle on fire on the bridge around 9:18 a.m.

    • Video captured by a bystander in Long Island City showed smoke and flames billowing from a vehicle on a ramp leading up to the bridge

    No one was injured, and the fire is under investigation, the FDNY said.

