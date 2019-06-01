Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on New Jersey Beach: Police - NBC New York
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on New Jersey Beach: Police

The plane landed on the beach in Ocean City, near 49th Street, Saturday morning, according to police

By Ted Greenberg

Published 6 minutes ago

    A small plane made an emergency landing on a New Jersey beach — but no one was injured, authorities say.

    The Cessna 182 landed on the beach in Ocean City, near 49th Street, around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, police and the Federal Aviation Administration said.

    The aircraft sustained some minor damage, but the pilot wasn’t injured, police said.

    No one was on the beach when the plane landed, and no one else was on board. 

    Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

    It wasn’t immediately clear why the plane landed on the beach.

    The FAA is investigating the landing, a spokesperson said.

