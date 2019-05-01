What to Know A small plane made an emergency landing in a field on Staten Island — but no one was injured, law enforcement sources say

A small plane made an emergency landing in a field on Staten Island — but no one was injured, law enforcement sources say.

The single-engine plane landed in Miller Field in New Dorp Wednesday evening, according to the sources.

It wasn't immediately clear why the plane had to make an emergency landing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.