Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Field on Staten Island

The plane landed in Miller Field in New Dorp Wednesday evening, law enforcement sources say

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Steven Matteo

    What to Know

    • A small plane made an emergency landing in a field on Staten Island — but no one was injured, law enforcement sources say

    • The plane landed in Miller Field in New Dorp Wednesday evening, according to the sources

    • It wasn't immediately clear why the plane had to make an emergency landing

    A small plane made an emergency landing in a field on Staten Island — but no one was injured, law enforcement sources say.

    The single-engine plane landed in Miller Field in New Dorp Wednesday evening, according to the sources. 

    It wasn't immediately clear why the plane had to make an emergency landing. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

