A small plane has made an emergency landing at a beach on Long Island.

What to Know A Cessna 172S fixed-wing single-engine plane with three people on board made an emergency landing at Robert Moses State Park in Babylon

Two students and a flight instructor were on the plane when a mechanical issue forced the emergency landing, a source says

The plane's wheels got caught in the sand as it was landing, and the plane flipped; no serious injuries were reported

A small plane flipped in the sand after making an emergency landing on Robert Moses State Park beach on Long Island Monday morning, authorities say.

The Cessna 172 landed on the beach in Babylon just after 9:15 a.m., according to the FA. New York State Parks spokesman George Gorman says the plane landed right side up but the wind flipped the plane over.

Chopper 4 over the beach shows the plane overturned on the beach just feet from the water.

Officials say an instructor and two junior teen pilots were on board the plane, which had flown out of Republic Airport.

One of the students was flying when there was a mechanical issue, and the instructor took over and landed the plane on the beach, officials said.

The two students were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital to be evaluated, and the instructor remained on site to speak to investigators.