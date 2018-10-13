Small Plane Crashes in Waters Off Hamptons Coast: Officials

What to Know A small plane crashed in the waters off the coast of the Hamptons, the Coast Guard and Federal Aviation Administration said

The plane went down in the waters off of Quogue around 11 a.m., Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said

Officials didn't immediately say how many people were on board

It was around three miles southeast of the Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach when it crashed, the FAA said.

A witness reported seeing the crash around 11:40 a.m., according to the FAA.

Emergency personnel were responding to the site of the crash, which was one or two nautical miles south of the beach, Strohmaier said.

The plane is a small aircraft with one or two engines, according to Strohmaier.

Debris could be seen in the water from Suffolk County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.