Chopper 4 was at the scene after it was reported that a small plane crashed into a lake. (Published 16 minutes ago)

A small plane crashed into Lake Aeroflex in Newton, New Jersey, on Monday, leaving one passenger with serious injuries, Andover Township police said.

The crash was reported just before noon. Aeroflex-Andover Airport is just a few hundred feet south of the lake, which is the deepest glacial lake in the state.

It was not immediately clear if the plane was taking off or landing at the time of the crash.

The FAA said it would investigate; it had no other immediate details about the accident.