Small Plane With 2 Aboard Crashes in Connecticut

A small plane carrying two passengers crashed in Connecticut on Saturday afternoon, officials said. Video from the scene shows the damaged plane in a park.

A small plane carrying two people crashed in Connecticut on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The conditions of the two passengers aboard the Piper PA-28 aircraft wasn't immediately known.

The plane crashed in Meriden around 4 p.m., according to Kathleen Bergen, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

Photos from the scene show the aircraft in a park near Hanover Pond off Hanover Road. The plane doesn't appear to be seriously damaged.

Bergen said the FAA will release the aircraft registration after local authorities release the names and conditions of the two people on board.

The FAA is investigating and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident, Bergen said.