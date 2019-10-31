Puppies Mysteriously Found in Walmart Bags in 4 Connecticut Towns

Police are looking for whoever abandoned nearly a dozen puppies in plastic bags in towns throughout southeastern Connecticut in September.

Police Look For Person Who Abandoned Puppies

Stonington Police are investigating after someone abandoned 10 small dogs across four towns last month.

Police said the dogs, which were adults and puppies, appear to be Chihuahua mixes. The animals were found in blue reusable Walmart bags left in private driveways in Stonington, Preston, Groton and Norwich on September 6.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black car, possibly an Acura.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Officer Kristy Murray at 860-599-7547.

Police said the dogs that were taken to Stonington Animal Control have all been adopted.