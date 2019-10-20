Sleeping Student Sexually Assaulted in Rutgers University Dorm Room: Police - NBC New York
Sleeping Student Sexually Assaulted in Rutgers University Dorm Room: Police

The student was asleep in the dorm room when the man made "unwanted sexual contact," Rutgers police said

Published 21 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police are searching for a man who allegedly sneaked into a Rutgers University dorm room and sexually assaulted a sleeping student

    • The student was asleep in a dorm room on the Livingston Campus when the man made "unwanted sexual contact," police say

    • When the student woke up, the man left the room and fled the dorm, according to police. The student didn't sustain any physical injuries

    Police are searching for a man who allegedly sneaked into a Rutgers University dorm room and sexually assaulted a sleeping student.

    The student was asleep in an "unsecured" dorm room on the Livingston Campus in Piscataway around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 20 when the approximately 20-year-old man went in and made “unwanted sexual contact,” Rutgers police said Sunday.

    When the student woke up, the man left the room and fled the dorm, according to police.

    The student didn’t sustain any physical injuries, police said.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Rutgers Police Department Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

