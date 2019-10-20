What to Know Police are searching for a man who allegedly sneaked into a Rutgers University dorm room and sexually assaulted a sleeping student

The student was asleep in an "unsecured" dorm room on the Livingston Campus in Piscataway around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 20 when the approximately 20-year-old man went in and made “unwanted sexual contact,” Rutgers police said Sunday.

When the student woke up, the man left the room and fled the dorm, according to police.

The student didn’t sustain any physical injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Rutgers Police Department Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.