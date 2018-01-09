Sleeping Straphanger Slashed in Face by Man Trying to Take Wallet: NYPD - NBC New York
Sleeping Straphanger Slashed in Face by Man Trying to Take Wallet: NYPD

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    A sleeping straphanger was slashed in the face in a SoHo subway station, police say.

    The 26-year-old man was cut on his face about 5 a.m. Tuesday after he woke up to another man trying to steal his wallet at the Spring Street A/C subway station, according to the NYPD.

    The duo then began arguring and the suspect then sliced the victim with a sharp object, police said. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated. 

    Police said the slasher fled the area. 

    Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

