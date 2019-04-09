16-Year-Old NYC Girl Wakes Up to Stranger Standing Over Her Bed in Middle of Night: Cops - NBC New York
16-Year-Old NYC Girl Wakes Up to Stranger Standing Over Her Bed in Middle of Night: Cops

Published 20 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 16-year-old girl woke up in the middle of the night Monday to a man standing over her bed, police say

    • The stranger then grabbed her hand and put it on his genitals; when the girl broke free of his grasp, he ran off, according to officials

    • Cops released a surveillance image of the suspect (above); anyone with information about him is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS

    Police are looking for a stranger who sneaked into a 16-year-old girl's Bronx bedroom in the middle of the night and stood over her, then grabbed her hand and placed it over his genitals, authorities say. 

    The unidentified man, thought to be around 20 to 30 years old and last seen wearing a black jacket and white T-shirt, broke into the girl's home near Kelly Street and Leggett Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. 

    Authorities say the girl woke up to find the man standing over her. Then he grabbed her hand and made her touch him. She broke free from his grasp and he ran off. No physical injuries were reported.

    Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above) walking down the street. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

