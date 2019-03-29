Sleep Among the Stars at Madame Tussauds New York - NBC New York
Sleep Among the Stars at Madame Tussauds New York

Published 18 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A sleepover among your favorite celebrities may sound like a fantasy but now it is a dream come true — sort of

    • Groups of up to four people will be able to book a private one-night stay at Madame Tussauds New York and other cities for a limited time

    • This first-time ever offer allows those who want to rub elbows with "celebrities" to experience the world-famous wax museum in a unique way

    A sleepover among your favorite celebrities may sound like a fantasy but now it is a dream come true — sort of.

    Groups of up to four people will be able to book a private one-night stay at Madame Tussauds New York, Hollywood, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Orlando, Nashville and Washington D.C. for a limited time.

    The sleepover experience will take place April 5, 6 and 7.

    This first-time ever offer allows those who want to rub elbows with "celebrities" to experience the world-famous wax museum in a unique way.

    The experience not only calls for a one-night stay at Madame Tussauds for up to four people, VIP entry for each guest to Madame Tussauds on the night of their stay, a private “selfie butler” for guests to use, behind-the-scenes look at how Madame Tussauds artists create their masterpieces, dinner, snacks and a breakfast basket as well as goodie bags.

    The slumber party for the celeb obsessed is offered by Booking.com in partnership with the museum. 

