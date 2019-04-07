Skydiver Dies in Accident in Williamstown, New Jersey

An investigation is underway after a skydiver died in an accident in Williamstown, New Jersey, Sunday.

The unidentified man jumped out of an airplane at Skydive Cross Keys shortly before 5:30 p.m. and deployed his parachute. Officials say there was an accident after the deployment that led to the man’s death though they wouldn’t specify what exactly happened.

The skydiver was very experienced, having done more than 1,000 jumps, according to a spokesperson with Skydive Cross Keys.

