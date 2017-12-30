Skiers Rescued From Broken Ski Lift at Catskills Resort - NBC New York
Skiers Rescued From Broken Ski Lift at Catskills Resort

Published 6 hours ago

    A number of skiers had to be rescued from a ski lift at a resort in the Catskill Mountains after the lift broke down, officials say. Video shows the skiers dropping into the arms of rescuers. (Credit: @robgullo)

    What to Know

    • A ski lift broke down at a resort in the Catskill Mountains on Saturday morning

    • Video shows skiers being lowered down from a chair on the broken lift

    • Everyone was rescued and no one was injured, a spokeswoman for the resort said

    A number of people had to be rescued from the chairs of a broken ski lift at a resort in the Catskill Mountains, officials say.

    Video shows the skiers being slowly lowered down from the lift into the arms of rescuers after becoming stranded following a mechanical issue on the lift in Windham Saturday morning.

    Windham Mountain Resort spokeswoman Becky Pine said ski patrol rescued all the passengers and that there were no injuries.

    It’s unclear how many people were rescued or at what part of the resort the lift broke down.

    Nine other lifts were working throughout the day and people continued to ski despite the mishap, Pine said.

    Mechanics will look at the broken lift on Sunday morning, according to Pine.

    Every guest was compensated with free lift tickets and the resort is offering lift tickets at a reduced rate on Sunday, Pine said.

