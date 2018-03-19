Mystery is swirling over a grisly discovery that was dug up Monday from a basement of a Long Island home, officials say.



Skeletal remains, which investigators are trying to determine whether they belong to a woman who went missing back in the 60s, were discovered under the basement of a home on Lower Road in Southold, authorities said. Police say they went to the home as part of an investigation into the 1966 missing person case of Louise Pietrewicz.

The home owner, who police said has no involvement in the missing person case, consented to the search. Detectives dug up part of the Lower Road home and found the skeletal remains.

Pietrewicz’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance and the previous owner of the home died sometime in the 1980s, according to police. Officials said the same basement had been searched and parts of it were dug up in 2013, but nothing was found.

The old bones were taken to a medical examiner to determine the identity and cause of death.