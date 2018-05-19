At least 16 people in Brooklyn required medical assistance on Saturday evening due to possible K2 use, police said. Ken Buffa reports.

What to Know At least 16 people in Brooklyn required medical assistance Saturday due to possible K2 use, police said

Emergency personnel responded to several locations on the border of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Bushwick

Six people were taken to local hospitals, the FDNY said

More than a dozen people in Brooklyn required medical assistance on Saturday evening due to possible K2 use, authorities said.

Emergency personnel responded to several locations near the intersection of Broadway and Myrtle Avenue, on the border of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Bushwick, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after at least 16 people in the vicinity experienced symptoms including difficulty breathing and falling unconscious that may have been due to K2 use, police said.

Four people were taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and two people were taken to Woodhull Medical Center, the FDNY said.

All sixteen people were expected to survive, the NYPD said. Police sources said there could be at least 25 victims.

Police are now searching the area for additional victims, as well as the dealers from which the people affected may have gotten the substance, according to the NYPD.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

The intersection on the border of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Bushwick has garnered a reputation as the epicenter of the K2 — or synthetic marijuana — epidemic. In July 2016, 33 people were hospitalized after smoking a “bad batch” of K2 in the area.

Many of them were found staggering around or lying on the streets and sidewalks. Police have previously raided shops in the neighborhoods searching for the drug.