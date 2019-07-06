Six Train Lines Halted Due to 'Communications Issue': MTA - NBC New York
Six Train Lines Halted Due to 'Communications Issue': MTA

"We are troubleshooting a network communications issue that is impacting service on lines 1-6," the MTA tweeted

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • A "network communications issue" temporarily halted service on six different train lines on Saturday, the MTA said

    • Trains on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 lines were all being held in their stations as of around 11 a.m., the agency tweeted

    • The MTA offered suggestions for alternative train and bus routes on its Twitter page

    A "network communications issue" temporarily halted service on six different train lines on Saturday, the MTA said. 

    Trains on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 lines were all being held in their stations as of around 11 a.m., the agency tweeted. 

    "We are troubleshooting a network communications issue that is impacting service on lines 1-6," the MTA said. 

    "The information displayed on countdown clocks may or may not be accurate. We will provide updates as we work to resolve the issue," the agency added. 

    The MTA offered suggestions for alternative train and bus routes on its Twitter page. 

