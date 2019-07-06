Six Train Lines Halted Due to 'Communications Issue': MTA

What to Know A "network communications issue" temporarily halted service on six different train lines on Saturday, the MTA said

"We are troubleshooting a network communications issue that is impacting service on lines 1-6," the MTA said.

"The information displayed on countdown clocks may or may not be accurate. We will provide updates as we work to resolve the issue," the agency added.

