Six People Injured in Fire on Staten Island, FDNY Says

Six people sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out in a Staten Island building, authorities said.

The fire at 173 Broad St., in Stapleton, was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, the FDNY said.

Five people were taken to Richmond University Medical Center for treatment, and a sixth person refused medical attention at the scene, according to the FDNY.

The fire started on the second floor of the building, the FDNY said. Its cause is under investigation.