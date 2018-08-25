Six People Injured in Fire on Staten Island, FDNY Says - NBC New York
Six People Injured in Fire on Staten Island, FDNY Says

Published 2 hours ago

    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • Six people sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out in a Staten Island building

    • The fire at 173 Broad St., in Stapleton, started on the second floor of the building

    • Five people were taken to Richmond University Medical Center for treatment, and a sixth person refused medical attention

    Six people sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out in a Staten Island building, authorities said.

    The fire at 173 Broad St., in Stapleton, was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, the FDNY said.

    Five people were taken to Richmond University Medical Center for treatment, and a sixth person refused medical attention at the scene, according to the FDNY.

    The fire started on the second floor of the building, the FDNY said. Its cause is under investigation.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

