Who says humans are the only ones who get to participate in the spookiest day of the year? New Yorkers and their dogs can celebrate with Halloween events like doggy costume contests and puppy parades taking place around the city. Despite the cancellation of the annual Tompkins Square Dog Parade, the city is still filled with Halloween events perfect for you and your pup to enjoy.

Halloween Howl and Healthy Hound Fair

Sunday, October 21, noon

At the annual dog costume event in Carl Schurz Park on the Upper East Side, your family pup can strut his stuff in the cutest—or spookiest—of outfits. The event will begin at noon at the basketball court and is free to attend.

Dog Halloween Party at Boris & Horton

Saturday, October 20, 6 p.m.

At Boris and Hortons in the East Village, your pups can party with all their furry friends. $10 includes a dog paw reading, costume rentals and costume contest, treats, drinks and festive décor.

Halloween Harvest Festival

Saturday, October 27, noon

This years Halloween Harvest Festival is based off the Haitian Day of the Dead, Fet Gede. Pups can participate in a costume contest at 2 p.m., and later their owners can stick around for a Fet Gede performance, costume-making, food, face paint, card readings and more. The event in Socrates Sculpture Park in Queens is free to attend and suitable for all ages.

Halloween Dog Costume Contest

Sunday, October 28, 11 a.m.

At Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, your dog can participate in one of the most traditional costume contests in New York. Big prizes are in store for the best costume, so make sure your dog brings their A-game. The event is free to attend and begins at 11:00 at the Washington Square Park fountain.

Dog Howl-O-Ween Costume Parade and Costume Contest

Sunday, October 28, 3 p.m.

At the George W. Johnson Park in Endicott, NY, your dog can compete in this exclusive event where they will compete in three categories: Best Owner/Pet Duo, Funniest and Most Creative. After the parade is over, wade through the park and check out the “Scareousel” that will be decorated in spooky fashion for the holiday.

The Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest

Saturday, October 27, 11:30 a.m.

For its 20th annual event, The Great PUPkin Contest will be one your pup will bark about for months. The event is the largest and longest running dog costume competition in Brooklyn, and even features a guest celebrity judge. You can register your dog an hour before the event begins, but act quickly, because only 40 slots are left.