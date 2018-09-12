6 Members of '200' Gang Arrested for Racketeering: DEA, NYPD

What to Know Six members of a violent gang operating in upper Manhattan and the Bronx, dubbed the “200,” are in custody on federal racketeering charges.

Six members of a violent gang operating in upper Manhattan and the Bronx, dubbed the “200,” are in custody on federal racketeering charges, law enforcement sources say.

A total of ten gang members are named in a federal indictment charging them with racketeering, narcotics violations, commercial robberies, and firearms violations, sources say.

Three of the gang members, including its leader, Milton Chardon, were arrested early today by investigators from the DEA, NYPD, and New York State Police assigned to the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force. Three other gang members were already in custody. Four others are being sought, sources say.

Operating in upper Manhattan and the Bronx, the defendants allegedly committed home invasions, armed robberies of delis and pharmacies, and ripped off drug dealers and then sold the stolen drugs, the sources say.

The gang members arrested today will appear in federal court in Manhattan this afternoon.

Details of the investigation and charges are expected to be released by the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan later today.