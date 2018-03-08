Six people, including a 6-year-old child, were hurt after a BMW hopped a curb in Brooklyn, just days after two children were killed by an out-of-control car in the borough.

Two people were seriously hurt when the car came onto the sidewalk an slammed into a nail salon at Glenwood Road and Nostrand Avenue in Midwood about 7:30 p.m., according to the police. The other four who were hit sustained minor injuries, but all six were taken to the hospital.

It's not clear what caused the car to hop the curb. But authorities said that the driver was handicapped and used special equipment to operate the vehicle. It's not clear if that equipment played any role in the crash.

It comes just three days after a white Volvo crept through a red light and slammed into a group of people crossing the street in Park Slope.

In that episode, on Monday afternoon, a 4-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy were killed. Both of their mothers -- including Tony-winning actress Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, who is also pregnant -- were hurt, along with another man.

The driver of the Volvo, a 44-year-old woman from Staten Island, was taken to the hospital; she told police on the scene she had medical issues. That claim is still being investigated, police said.

No charges have been filed in the case.