Six MTA buses have been taken out of service due to a possible bedbug infestation, the head of the agency said.

The buses were temporarily decomissioned in the Bronx this week after the MTA received complaints from riders and some bus operators, New York City Transit Authority president Andy Byford said Tuesday.

Byford didn’t say which routes the buses operated on, but noted they would be tested for the bugs.

The buses don’t have fabric seats, so if bedbugs are present, they won’t live long, he added.

If the buses test positive for the critters, it wouldn’t be the first time they've plagued public transportation in the city.

In the summer of 2014, the MTA was forced to fumigate and take a number of trains out of service after bedbugs were spotted in transit.

One of the trains was pulled out of service after an N train conductor reported being bitten by bedbugs.

In September 2014, meanwhile, a Brooklyn bus was taken out of service after a passenger reported a bedbug sighting.