What to Know Two bodies found in the Hudson River last week have been identified as missing sisters from Fairfax, Virginia; it's unclear how they died

Rotana Farea, 22, and Tala Farea, 16, were fully clothed and duct taped together when they were found

Tala Farea had last been seen Aug. 24; the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said she may have been with her sister

Two sisters from Virginia who had been missing since August were found dead, fully clothed and bound together in the Hudson River last week. The medical examiner's office has said it's still not clear how they died. And with a two-month chunk of time unaccounted for, there are more questions than answers.

But investigators are saying one thing for sure.

"We are out to get justice for those two girls," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at an unrelated news briefing Tuesday.

Shea made the comment when asked for an update on the investigation into the deaths of Rotana Farea, 22, and Tala Farea, 16, of Fairfax.

He noted the deaths had not been ruled homicides -- the medical examiner's office says the autopsies require further analysis -- and said NYPD detectives have been in Virginia following up on leads. Shea didn't elaborate further on those leads, but said the initial priority was to identify the women. That done, he says investigators are looking into whether there could be clues in Virginia that could help develop a timeline of where they were the last few months.

Why were they in NYC? Why did they leave Virginia? Shea said those were some questions detectives would look to answer as the investigation develops.

Tala Farea was last seen Aug. 24, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The organization had said she may be with her sister, Rotana. Their bodies were found fully clothed and bound in the Hudson River off Riverside Park last Wednesday afternoon. They had no signs of trauma.

The two women were found with no signs of trauma, according to officials. They were taped together at the waist, and both were wearing coats, Shea previously said.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.