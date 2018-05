A sinkhole created a mess in a Hackensack, New Jersey, parking lot Monday, swallowing a backhoe in a construction site, authorities say.

According to officials, the backhoe was digging to repair a water main servicing 390 Hackensack Ave., located at the Shops at Riverside mall, when the sinkhole appeared.

In a photo of the scene, more than half of the backhoe's operator compartment can be seen inside the sinkhole.

Officials responded to the scene and say that no injuries were reported.