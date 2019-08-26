Singer Howie Day Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Girlfriend in Manhattan: Police - NBC New York
Singer Howie Day Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Girlfriend in Manhattan: Police

Published 26 minutes ago

    FilmMagic
    Singer Howie Day attends Lupus LA's Orange Ball: A Night Of Superheroes at Fox Studios on May 7, 2016 in Los Angeles, California

    Singer Howie Day was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in New York City, according to police.

    The 38-year-old artist, known for his acoustic song "Collide", was taken into custody about 5:40 p.m. after he attacked his girlfriend inside the Aloft Manhattan Downtown Hotel in the Financial District, according to the NYPD.

    The Post reported that the victim sought medical attention and got an order of protection against Day.

    He reported told police that he was through Xanax withdrawal, according to the Post.

