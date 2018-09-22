Signs, Garage in NJ Vandalized With Swastikas, Graffiti

Congressional campaign signs and a house were vandalized with hateful messages including swastikas, police and the homeowner say. (Published 18 minutes ago)

Vandals spray painted hateful graffiti early Saturday on a political yard sign, a garage door and more in New Jersey, police and the homeowner said.

A swastika was painted on Adam Stolarsky's garage in Newton, he told NBC 4 New York. A speed limit sign nearby was also vandalized with a swastika, Stolarsky said.

Two political signs supporting Josh Gottheimer for Congress were covered graffiti including the words "Vote MAGA," "Libs Suck," "Go to Cali Dems" and a phallic drawing.

Days earlier, someone drove up onto the lawn, kicked down the yard sign, then drove off, Stolarsky said.

Stolarsky said he believes his home was targeted due to politics and his support of the congressman. He said his family is religiously mixed.

New Jersey State Police said the vandalism was being investigated as a bias crime.

Gottheimer thanked law enforcement for their response.

"There’s no place for white supremacists or anti-Semitism in our broader community, and this vile hate-motivated crime certainly does not reflect the values of the people of Sussex County," he said in a statement.

His opponent, John McCann, denounced racism and anti-Semitism in a statement that also accused Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters of spreading "messages of hate."