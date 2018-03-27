Newly released surveillance video shows a man saying a prayer and doing the sign of the cross before taking a brick to break into a clothing store in Brooklyn. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Police say a man used a large brick to break into a Brooklyn clothing store last week before darting away from the area

Video released by the NYPD shows the man making the sign of the cross and saying a prayer before smashing through the store's glass door

The burglary happened on March 22 at Ziani Fine Italian Clothing on Avenue U in Gravesend, officials say

This man may need more than a prayer after police say he broke into a New York City store to steal some clothes.

The burglar who police say used a brick to break into a clothing store in Brooklyn was seen on surveillance video making the sign of the cross before his crime rage.

On March 22 around 5 a.m., the man used the large brick to smash the front glass door of Ziani Fine Italian Clothing on Avenue U in Gravesend to get inside, according to the NYPD. Once he was inside, he swiped about 20 pieces of clothing off the shelves and fled the store heading northbound on East First Street, police said.

Newly released surveillance footage shows the man, outside during the height of the latest nor'easter to hit the tri-state, making the sign of the cross outside the building before he is seen taking the brick and throwing it the door and the sprinting inside, grabbing the clothes and taking off.

Police say he was last seen wearing all black clothes except for his white gloves.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips that could lead to an arrest.