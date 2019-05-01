Police in New Jersey are asking for help finding a passenger who flipped out at a bus driver all while children were aboard. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019)

What to Know A teen has been arrested for a road rage incident in which he allegedly screamed obscenities at a school bus driver and punched a window

Keith Hallbauer, 18, of Howell, turned himself in to police after detectives contacted him about his involvement in the April 16 incident

Hallbauer was charged with one count of criminal mischief and released on summons, according to police

A teenager has been arrested for a road rage incident in which he allegedly screamed obscenities at a school bus driver and punched a window so hard it shattered — all while children were aboard, police say.

Keith Hallbauer, 18, of Howell, turned himself in to police after detectives contacted him about his involvement in the April 16 incident, the Howell Township Police Department said Wednesday.

Hallbauer was charged with one count of criminal mischief and released on summons, according to police. His attorney information wasn't immediately available Wednesday.

Authorities were searching for a passenger they said got out of an older silver or white sedan with faded paint on Ramtown-Greenville Road, near Moses Milch Road, in Howell around 2:45 p.m. April 16 and walked up to the driver's side window.

Shrieking Passenger Wanted in School Bus Road Rage Case

Police in New Jersey are asking for help finding a passenger who flipped out at a school bus driver earlier this month, screaming obscenities and punching a window so hard it shattered -- all while children were aboard. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019)

The passenger launched into a profane tirade, then broke the window. It wasn't immediately clear how many children were on the bus at the time. No one was physically hurt.

The driver of the sedan was not accused of any crimes.

The police department said it received several anonymous tips after surveillance video of the incident made headlines.