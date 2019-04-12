What to Know A cold front approaching the tri-state will make for a soggy Friday evening, with rain expected to fall steadily for most of the night

Temperatures could surge into the mid to upper 70s across most of the tri-state Saturday afternoon

A larger and more powerful storm system is expected to move in overnight Sunday into Monday morning, Storm Team 4 says

The rain could be heavy at times, but is expected to wrap up early Saturday morning, according to Storm Team 4's Erica Grow.

Friday night will see lows in the 50s in most parts of the tri-state. Temperatures could surge into the mid to upper 70s across most of the tri-state Saturday afternoon, with a high of 76.

Clouds will build back in overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, with some light showers possible in the afternoon and evening as a southeast breeze brings the ocean's influence back to the tri-state coastline, Storm Team 4 says.

A larger and more powerful storm system is expected to move in overnight Sunday into Monday morning, with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible during the morning rush hour.

Showers and windy conditions are expected to keep up for most of Monday.