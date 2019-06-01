Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Saturday Evening, Sunday PM

What to Know Showers and thunderstorms could move through the tri-state area this evening, Storm Team 4 says

A cold front approaching on Sunday, meanwhile, could bring more showers and thunderstorms to the area

The best chance for rain will come between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday, according to Storm Team 4

Saturday will be mostly dry, with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s, but there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms — mainly to the northwest of New York City — in the late afternoon and evening, according to Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda.

A cold front approaching on Sunday, meanwhile, could bring more showers and thunderstorms to the area later in the day. The best chance for rain will come between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., Storm Team 4 says.

The main threats during that period will be damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Sunday’s high is expected to be 77 degrees.