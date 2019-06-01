Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Saturday Evening, Sunday PM - NBC New York
Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Saturday Evening, Sunday PM

The main threats on Sunday will be damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning, according to Storm Team 4

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Showers and thunderstorms could move through the tri-state area this evening, Storm Team 4 says

    • A cold front approaching on Sunday, meanwhile, could bring more showers and thunderstorms to the area

    • The best chance for rain will come between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday, according to Storm Team 4

    Showers and thunderstorms could move through the tri-state area this evening — and another round of wet weather is expected on Sunday, Storm Team 4 says.

    Saturday will be mostly dry, with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s, but there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms — mainly to the northwest of New York City — in the late afternoon and evening, according to Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda.

    A cold front approaching on Sunday, meanwhile, could bring more showers and thunderstorms to the area later in the day. The best chance for rain will come between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., Storm Team 4 says.

    The main threats during that period will be damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

    Sunday’s high is expected to be 77 degrees.

