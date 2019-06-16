Showers, Storms on Tap for Father’s Day; Rainy Week Ahead

What to Know Rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop later this afternoon and evening, especially north and west of the city, Storm Team 4 says

Showers and thunderstorms expected to move through the area could put a damper on outdoor Father's Day festivities this afternoon and evening, according to Storm Team 4.

The day will be an unsettled and muggy one, with a high of 79, Storm Team 4's Raphael Miranda says.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop later this afternoon and evening, especially north and west of the city.

Monday will likely be cloudy and mild, with a break in the rainfall possible.

Showers and thunderstorms could return to the region Monday night into Tuesday — and there's a chance of rain almost every day next week, Storm Team 4 says.