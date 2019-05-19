Showers, Storms Threaten Tri-State Tonight After Morning Rain, Dry Afternoon - NBC New York
Showers, Storms Threaten Tri-State Tonight After Morning Rain, Dry Afternoon

The thunderstorms could bring damaging winds and possibly even hail to the region, Storm Team 4 says

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Showers and strong to severe storms could bring damaging winds, and possibly even hail, to the tri-state Sunday evening, Storm Team 4 says

    • Before that, much of the day will be dry, with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures

    • Monday should feel like summer, but a cold front approaching from the west means showers and storms could pop up throughout the day

    Showers and strong to severe storms could bring damaging winds — and possibly even hail — to the tri-state area Sunday evening, Storm Team 4 says. 

    Showers and a few storms Sunday morning are expected to move out by around 9 or 10 a.m., and much of the day will be dry, with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures.

    By Sunday evening, however, the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms will increase across the region, Storm Team 4's Raphael Miranda says.

    The storms may be accompanied by wind and hail. Patchy fog and low clouds that develop late Sunday night, meanwhile, could hang around until Monday morning. 

    Sunday is expected to see a high of around 74 degrees during the day and a low of 66 degrees in the evening.

    Monday will likely feel like summer, with a high of 86 degrees, but a cold front approaching from the west means showers and thunderstorms could pop up throughout the day into Monday evening, Storm Team 4 says. 

