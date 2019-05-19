What to Know Showers and strong to severe storms could bring damaging winds, and possibly even hail, to the tri-state Sunday evening, Storm Team 4 says

Before that, much of the day will be dry, with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures

Monday should feel like summer, but a cold front approaching from the west means showers and storms could pop up throughout the day

Showers and strong to severe storms could bring damaging winds — and possibly even hail — to the tri-state area Sunday evening, Storm Team 4 says.

Showers and a few storms Sunday morning are expected to move out by around 9 or 10 a.m., and much of the day will be dry, with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures.

By Sunday evening, however, the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms will increase across the region, Storm Team 4's Raphael Miranda says.

The storms may be accompanied by wind and hail. Patchy fog and low clouds that develop late Sunday night, meanwhile, could hang around until Monday morning.

Sunday is expected to see a high of around 74 degrees during the day and a low of 66 degrees in the evening.

Monday will likely feel like summer, with a high of 86 degrees, but a cold front approaching from the west means showers and thunderstorms could pop up throughout the day into Monday evening, Storm Team 4 says.