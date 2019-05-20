What to Know A security guard was shot twice outside a Long Island City nightclub early Monday, authorities say

The guard was shot in the shoulder and leg in front of Show Palace NYC shortly before 5 a.m.; the attacker hasn't been identified

The security guard is expected to be OK; he was taken to a hospital in stable condition

A 42-year-old security guard was shot twice in front of a Queens spot that calls itself New York's #1 Gentleman's Club early Monday, authorities say.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot once in the shoulder and once in the leg outside Show Palace NYC in Long Island City shortly before 5 a.m.

It's not clear what prompted the shooting, and police say the shooter has not been identified.

The security guard is expected to be OK. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.