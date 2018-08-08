What to Know A shooting was reported at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla Wednesday morning; officials say a man and a woman died

Both were in their 70s and authorities say they had some sort of relationship; it's not clear why the woman was being treated at the center

According to the hospital's website, Westchester Medical Center treats more than 120,000 patients each year in every clinical specialty

A man in his 70s walked into Westchester Medical Center Wednesday morning and opened fire in a fourth-floor room, killing a female patient in her bed before taking his own life inside the 652-bed hospital in Valhalla, officials say.

The identities of the pair have not been released, but officials said it appear the two had some sort of domestic relationship. The woman was also in her 70s. It wasn't clear why she was being treated at the hospital on Woods Road. The gunfire was confined to her room and the situation was under control quickly.

Authorities are investigating how many shots were fired and looking deeper into the relationship between the man and woman. They were the only ones in the hospital room at the time and no one else was hurt. A 0.38-caliber revolver authorities say was used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

Officials stress their investigation is active and ongoing. They declined to say whether a note was left at the scene or elsewhere and did not say where on their bodies the man and woman had been shot. It also wasn't clear how many rounds were fired. Counseling will be offered to anyone in need.

Ground footage from the scene showed the huge facility crawling with law enforcement officers, yellow police tape cordoning off the scene.

News 4 spoke with Joel Brown who was working in the burns unit when he found out about the shooting. "I look outside the window of the burns unit and I saw a whole lot of nurses and doctors running outside on their cellphones," he said.

His colleague said she didn't hear an announcement about the shooting over the loudspeaker, rather she heard from a co-worker that there was an active shooter in the hospital. "We were in shock," she said.

Questioned about the response at a briefing Wednesday, authorities said three officers, one uniformed and two in plainclothes, were at the scene within 2 minutes. Authorities called it an "unfortunate incident," but said "the active shooter training and response was exactly the way it should be."

How the man got the weapon inside remains under investigation. Officials said there are no comprehensive searches of hospital visitors, but noted they have armed security posted at every entrance to the building.

According to the hospital's website, Westchester Medical Center treats more than 120,000 patients each year in every clinical specialty. It has six primary centers, including the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital. It's sprawling regional network serves the Hudson Valley and beyond, employing about 7,000 healthcare professionals including 1,200 physicians across its network.

Wednesday marked the second hospital shooting in New York in a bit more than a year. In June 2017, a doctor and former Bronx-Lebanon Hospital employee walked into his ex-hospital and opened fire with an AR-15 rifle, killing a doctor and wounding five members of the medical staff and a patient before taking his life.

He was allegedly bent on revenge, angry over accusations of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct made against him by a female employee.

