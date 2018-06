Damage to the facade of the W Hotel in Times Square.

Shots were fired outside the W Hotel in Times Square early Saturday, damaging the facade, police said.

No one was injured in the shooting, the NYPD said.

The gunshot was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on 47th Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues, police said. Two men, ages 29 and 30, told police they were standing outside when they heart a shot.

Two men fled immediately after the shot went off, police said. They haven't been found.

No one has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.