Two Dead, Off-Duty Cop Wounded as Gunfire Erupts in Queens Home: Sources

By Jonathan Dienst

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Two people were killed and an off-duty Yonkers cop was wounded in a shooting in Queens early Friday, authorities say

    • Cops were called to the scene on 77th Street near the Ditmars-East Elmhurst border before 7 a.m.

    • All the victims were adults; the relationship between them wasn't immediately clear -- it also wasn't clear who was the gunman

    Two people were killed and an-off duty Yonkers police officer was wounded when gunfire erupted in a Queens home Friday, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4. 

    Details on the dead and the gunman in the shooting before 7 a.m. on 77th Street, near the Ditmas-East Elmhurst border, weren't immediately available. 

    The relationship between the victims and suspect wasn't immediately clear.

    The confirmed fatalities came shortly after police radio indicated a man was barricaded in a home and had fired shots outside, possibly in the direction of police who had responded to an earlier report of a shooting. 

