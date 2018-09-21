What to Know Two people were killed and an off-duty Yonkers cop was wounded in a shooting in Queens early Friday, authorities say

Cops were called to the scene on 77th Street near the Ditmars-East Elmhurst border before 7 a.m.

All the victims were adults; the relationship between them wasn't immediately clear -- it also wasn't clear who was the gunman

Two people were killed and an-off duty Yonkers police officer was wounded when gunfire erupted in a Queens home Friday, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

Details on the dead and the gunman in the shooting before 7 a.m. on 77th Street, near the Ditmas-East Elmhurst border, weren't immediately available.

The relationship between the victims and suspect wasn't immediately clear.

The confirmed fatalities came shortly after police radio indicated a man was barricaded in a home and had fired shots outside, possibly in the direction of police who had responded to an earlier report of a shooting.