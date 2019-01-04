Gunfire Erupts in Brooklyn Amid FBI Probe Into Violent Illegal Money Ring: Official - NBC New York
Gunfire Erupts in Brooklyn Amid FBI Probe Into Violent Illegal Money Ring: Official

By Jonathan Dienst and Joe Valiquette

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Chopper 4

    What to Know

    • Gunfire erupted in Brooklyn early Friday amid an FBI investigation into a violent illegal money scheme

    • One of three suspects wanted in connection with a homicide related to that ring was spotted and appeared to have a weapon; no one was hurt

    • Chopper 4 over the scene showed a street block cornered off with several police vehicles in the area as authorities investigated

    Police swarmed a neighborhood in Brooklyn early Friday after a man being eyed in an FBI probe appeared to have a weapon and ran inside a building, a senior law enforcement official and cops tell News 4. 

    The official says the FBI is looking into a Middle Eastern money scheme that involved a homicide in Queens in October 2017. One of three suspects thought to be connected to that killing was spotted on Maple Street in Prospect-Leffert Gardens around 5:30 a.m., the official says.

    That suspect had a knife with a handle, which looked like a gun, according to the senior official. An FBI agent was involved in the fray. Some shots were fired, though it wasn't clear how many or by whom. No one was hit by the gunfire. 

    The senior official says the investigation is criminal, not related to terror. The suspect was taken into custody. 

    Chopper 4 over the scene showed a street block cornered off with several police vehicles in the area as authorities investigated. 

