Firefighters Respond to Smoke on 4th Floor of Hudson Yards Mall - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Firefighters Respond to Smoke on 4th Floor of Hudson Yards Mall

By Kai Simonsen

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    FDNY Investigates Fire at Hudson Yards Mall

    Aerial video shows multiple fire trucks parked in front of the popular tourist spot at 20 Hudson Yards. Kai Simonsen reports.

    (Published 34 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from the 4th floor of The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards early Friday morning

    • It's unclear where the fire originated but it's believed to have come from one of the stores at 20 Hudson Yards

    • The amount of first responders is causing some traffic backup in the area on 10th Avenue

    Firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from the 4th floor of The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards early Friday morning, according to FDNY.

    It's unclear where the fire originated but it's believed to have come from one of the stores at 20 Hudson Yards. Aerial video shows multiple firetrucks parked in front of the popular tourist spot.

    FDNY has since extinguished the flames.

    The amount of first responders is causing some traffic backup in the area on 10th Avenue.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    No other information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us