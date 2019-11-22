Aerial video shows multiple fire trucks parked in front of the popular tourist spot at 20 Hudson Yards. Kai Simonsen reports.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from the 4th floor of The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards early Friday morning, according to FDNY.

It's unclear where the fire originated but it's believed to have come from one of the stores at 20 Hudson Yards. Aerial video shows multiple firetrucks parked in front of the popular tourist spot.

FDNY has since extinguished the flames.

The amount of first responders is causing some traffic backup in the area on 10th Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.