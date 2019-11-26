Shoplifters Steal Louis Vuitton Merchandise from Manhattan Bloomingdale’s, Hit Guard With Pepper Spray: Sources - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Shoplifters Steal Louis Vuitton Merchandise from Manhattan Bloomingdale’s, Hit Guard With Pepper Spray: Sources

By Michael George

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Attempted Louis Vitton Robbery at Midtown Bloomingdales

    Four alleged shoplifters used pepper spray on a security guard who tried stopping the two men and two women as they were making off with the stolen merchandise. NBC New York’s Michael George reports.

    (Published 5 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Four shoplifters took off with pricey Louis Vuitton goods from Bloomingdale’s and pepper-sprayed a guard during their escape, sources said

    • When they tried to walk out with the goods, a member of the store’s security team approached them, which is when they used the spray

    • Three of the suspects were able to get away, sources said, but one female suspect was apprehended

    Four shoplifters took off with pricey Louis Vuitton merchandise from Bloomingdale’s in Manhattan, and pepper-sprayed a guard during their escape, police sources said.

    Two men and two women walked into the luxury fashion house’s section in the Third Avenue store on the East Side, and picked up a number of valuable items just after 3 p.m., according to police sources.

    When they tried to walk out with the goods, a member of the store’s security team approached them. That’s when one of the alleged shoplifters used pepper spray on the guard.

    Three of the suspects were able to get away, sources said, but one female suspect was apprehended.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    ullstein bild via Getty Images

    The security guard was treated at the store for his injuries. An investigation is ongoing, and police are searching for the three other suspects.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us