Four shoplifters took off with pricey Louis Vuitton merchandise from Bloomingdale’s in Manhattan, and pepper-sprayed a guard during their escape, police sources said.

Two men and two women walked into the luxury fashion house’s section in the Third Avenue store on the East Side, and picked up a number of valuable items just after 3 p.m., according to police sources.

When they tried to walk out with the goods, a member of the store’s security team approached them. That’s when one of the alleged shoplifters used pepper spray on the guard.

Three of the suspects were able to get away, sources said, but one female suspect was apprehended.

The security guard was treated at the store for his injuries. An investigation is ongoing, and police are searching for the three other suspects.