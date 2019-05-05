Shoplifter Punches Workers Who Confront Him: Police

A man stole a speaker from a dollar store, then punched employees who confronted him, police say. Wale Aliyu reports.

A man shoplifted a radio from a dollar store in the Bronx, then punched three workers who confronted him, police said.

The man was seen putting a radio in a small bag and trying to walk out of 99 Cent Land store on Boston Road on Friday, the NYPD said.

A 56-year-old woman who works at the store tried to stop him from leaving, but he punched her in the face and ran out, police said.

Three men who work at the store chased him outside, police said. The suspect punched two of them in the face, then ran off.

The man appeared to be in his 20s, about 5 feet, 9 inches and 150 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).