Evidence markers outside a home where a shooting killed one man and injured four others.

A shooting at a home in North Bergen on Sunday morning killed a man and injured four other people, prosecutors said.

The injured people included a man and three women, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

The shots were fired at a home in 46th Street in the New Durham neighborhood, prosecutors said.

The house was covered with bullet holes and evidence markers. Police were seen taking photos in the doorway and a car outside was towed.

Further details, including the victims' names and the circumstances of the shooting, weren't immediately released.