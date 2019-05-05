5 Shot in North Bergen Home, 1 Man Killed: Prosecutor - NBC New York
5 Shot in North Bergen Home, 1 Man Killed: Prosecutor

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Evidence markers outside a home where a shooting killed one man and injured four others.

    A shooting at a home in North Bergen on Sunday morning killed a man and injured four other people, prosecutors said. 

    The injured people included a man and three women, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office. 

    The shots were fired at a home in 46th Street in the New Durham neighborhood, prosecutors said. 

    The house was covered with bullet holes and evidence markers. Police were seen taking photos in the doorway and a car outside was towed. 

    Further details, including the victims' names and the circumstances of the shooting, weren't immediately released. 

