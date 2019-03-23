Shooting Outside NJ Reggae Party Kills 1 Man, Critically Injures Another: Officials - NBC New York
Shooting Outside NJ Reggae Party Kills 1 Man, Critically Injures Another: Officials

Published Mar 23, 2019 at 1:55 PM | Updated 6 hours ago

    A shooting outside a reggae party in New Jersey killed one man and critically injured another early Saturday, officials said. 

    The shots were fired just before 2 a.m. near the Akbar Restaurant on Cortland Street in Edison, the Middlesex County prosecutor and Edison police chief said in a joint statement. 

    The restaurant was hosting a reggae event, the officials said. 

    A 31-year-old man from Newark was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His name wasn't released pending notification of relatives. 

    A 40-year-old man from Newark was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the officials said. 

    No one has been arrested. The investigation was ongoing. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Long of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7531, or Detective Connolly of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3254.

