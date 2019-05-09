2 Men Wounded in Shooting Outside West Village Nightclub: NYPD - NBC New York
2 Men Wounded in Shooting Outside West Village Nightclub: NYPD

Bullets went flying outside Sons of Brazil Bar on Varick Street

Published 39 minutes ago

    News 4

    What to Know

    • Two men were shot outside a busy Manhattan nightclub following some sort of dispute and the shooter is still on the run, police say

    • Bullets went flying at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday outside Sound of Brazil in the West Village; the victims are expected to survive

    • No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing

    Two men were shot outside a busy Manhattan nightclub and the shooter is still on the run, police say.

    Bullets went flying at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday outside Sound of Brazil on Varick Street in the West Village, according to the NYPD. Police said a dispute happened prior to gunfire ringing out.

    One man was shot in the chest and another was shot in the hip, officials said. They are expected to survive.

    The victims are not being cooperative with investigators and no description of a suspect was given. The shooter fled onto West Houston Street.

    No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

