Two men were shot outside a busy Manhattan nightclub and the shooter is still on the run, police say.

Bullets went flying at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday outside Sound of Brazil on Varick Street in the West Village, according to the NYPD. Police said a dispute happened prior to gunfire ringing out.

One man was shot in the chest and another was shot in the hip, officials said. They are expected to survive.

The victims are not being cooperative with investigators and no description of a suspect was given. The shooter fled onto West Houston Street.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.