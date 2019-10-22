The victim, a teenage student who was walking home, was shot in the arm and then ran into the school. The school was put on lock down shortly after, and students were brought to another school to have parents come get them. NBC New York’s Ida Siegal reports.

A teenager ran into a New Jersey high school after he was shot while walking home, police said.

The victim is a 16-year-old student at Brick Memorial High School, who was walking home just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio.

He was just a quarter of a mile from the school when the bullet grazed him in the arm or shoulder, so the student decided to run back to the school to get help, officials said. That’s when police said they initially received a call of an active shooter inside the school, and when the lockdown was put into place.

Soon after, students began texting their parents about what they believed to be an active shooter. According to Riccio, the teen ran into the gym and sought help from the teachers or students who were there at the time.

Police do not know who shot the teen or what the motive was, although they do not believe he was the intended target. He was transported to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The code red that was put into place at the school was eventually canceled later in the early evening.

The other students at the school were brought to Veterans Middle and Elementary School where parents — some of whom were waiting outside the high school for more than an hour for access to their kids — could pick them up.

The gunman has not been caught, police said.