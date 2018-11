Two people were shot at a supermarket in Manhattan Monday evening, police say.

The victims were shot at a Fine Fare market at West 112th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem just before 6 p.m., police said.

One of the victims, a man in his 30s, was shot in the chest. Both were taken to St. Luke's, one in serious condition, according to fire officials.

It's not clear where the gunfire came from. An arrest hasn't been made.