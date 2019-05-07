Several people were shot in a house in North Bergen early Sunday and one man was killed, officials say. Ken Buffa reports.

What to Know A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at an NJ home early Sunday that killed one person and wounded three others

Jonathan Haughey-Morales, a 27-year-old from West New York, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania, a law enforcement source said

He faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and weapons crimes; a motive remains under investigation

A man wanted in connection with a shooting at New Jersey home that killed one person and wounded three others over the weekend has been arrested in Pennsylvania, a law enforcement source familiar with the case said Tuesday.

Jonathan Haughey-Morales, a 27-year-old from West New York, was taken into custody in South Whitehall Township in connection with Sunday's shooting in North Bergen, the source said. Additional information is expected later Tuesday.

Carlos Garcia, 40, died when gunfire broke out at the home on 46th Street in New Durham around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. A woman and two men were wounded in the fray; one of the men was listed in critical condition.

Neighbor Ana Vaca heard screams and gunshots.

Watch: Man Refuses to Go to Precinct, Punches NJ Cop in Face

A police officer's body cam catches a wild punch by a man refusing to be taken into custody in Newark, New Jersey, last month. (Published 2 hours ago)

“First a scream, like a really loudly scream and then a couple of shots and then another scream and a couple of shots again," she told NBC 4 New York.

The house was covered with bullet holes and evidence markers. Police were seen taking photos in the doorway and a car outside was towed.

A motive for Sunday's shooting remains under investigation, but the source said Haughey-Morales had been going to the house for a party. Authorities had said the man who was killed didn't live at the home where shots were fired. Haughey-Morales faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and weapons crimes.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.