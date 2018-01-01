Four family members are dead after a shooting with an assault rifle in Long Branch, New Jersey, sources say. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Four family members are dead after a shooting with an assault rifle in Long Branch, New Jersey, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

The sources tell News 4 that a 16-year-old boy related to all the victims is in custody after the shooting on Wall Street. The teenager is expected to be charged with killing four family members, including his mother and grandmother, according to sources.

The identity of the other two people killed are a juvenile female and an adult male, but their relationship to the 16-year-old suspect was not clear.

The shots rang out just before midnight Sunday. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office tweeted just after 2 Monday morning that there is no threat to the public as they believe it was a domestic incident.

A motive to the shooting is not known. The names of the victims have not been released.