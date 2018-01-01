4 Family Members Dead in 'Assault Rifle' Shooting in New Jersey: Sources - NBC New York
OLY-NY

4 Family Members Dead in 'Assault Rifle' Shooting in New Jersey: Sources

By Brian Thompson and Tracie Strahan

Published at 2:12 AM EST on Jan 1, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    Four family members are dead after a shooting with an assault rifle in Long Branch, New Jersey, sources say. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Four family members are dead after a shooting with an assault rifle in Long Branch, New Jersey, sources tell NBC 4 New York

    • Sources say a 16-year-old boy related to all of the victims is in custody

    • A motive to the shooting is not known

    Four family members are dead after a shooting with an assault rifle in Long Branch, New Jersey, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York. 

    The sources tell News 4 that a 16-year-old boy related to all the victims is in custody after the shooting on Wall Street. The teenager is expected to be charged with killing four family members, including his mother and grandmother, according to sources. 

    The identity of the other two people killed are a juvenile female and an adult male, but their relationship to the 16-year-old suspect was not clear. 

    The shots rang out just before midnight Sunday. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office tweeted just after 2 Monday morning that there is no threat to the public as they believe it was a domestic incident. 

    A motive to the shooting is not known. The names of the victims have not been released. 

