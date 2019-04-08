Man Shot at Brooklyn McDonald’s Drive-Thru, NYPD Says - NBC New York
Man Shot at Brooklyn McDonald’s Drive-Thru, NYPD Says

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    A 27-year-old man was shot at a Brooklyn McDonald's drive-thru, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York.

    Police received a call reporting a shooting around 4 p.m. at a McDonalds in Cypress Hill, NYPD says.

    Sources say a person walked up to a car in the drive thru window and shot the passenger.

    Following the shooting, the apparent gunman allegedly fled the scene, sources say.

    The victim was transported to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

    According to police, the victim was shot in the arm and torso.

    Images from the scene showed officers canvassing the fast food restaurant.

    No other information is available at this time.

